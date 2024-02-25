Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2,854.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567,176 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $159,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

