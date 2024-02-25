Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,654 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $165,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

