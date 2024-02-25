Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,004,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Viking Therapeutics worth $166,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 217,827 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 151,826 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $37.42 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

