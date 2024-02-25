Fmr LLC Buys 157,987 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Bancorp worth $168,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TBBK opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

