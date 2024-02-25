Fmr LLC Buys 2,312,241 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $159,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,484,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,201,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of Z stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

