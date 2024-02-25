Fmr LLC Buys 495,541 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $173,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 355.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $689,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $8,412,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $6,191,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Kirby by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,007. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

