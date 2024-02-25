Fmr LLC Buys 6,058,777 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Marqeta worth $170,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MQ. Susquehanna began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

