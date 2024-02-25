Fmr LLC Buys 731,963 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,963 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $175,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,924,693.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $7,535,795.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,535,795.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $324,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,439 shares in the company, valued at $14,992,505.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,949,852 shares of company stock worth $64,285,830 over the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

