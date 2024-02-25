Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,079 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Cars.com worth $168,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 599.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 670,982 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 196.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 39.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 133,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 72.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CARS

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,892. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.