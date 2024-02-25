Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,163 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $168,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $147.37 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

