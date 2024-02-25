Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2,854.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567,176 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $159,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CGI by 471.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $116.20 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

