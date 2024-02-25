Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,003 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $165,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,026,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,679. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBP opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

