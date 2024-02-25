Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $163,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

