Fmr LLC Grows Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058,777 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Marqeta worth $170,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $137,389,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,498,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MQ opened at $6.55 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MQ. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

