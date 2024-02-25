Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,925 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $173,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 178,948 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.