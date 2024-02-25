Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,925 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $173,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 178,948 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.