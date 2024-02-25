Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $170,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $24,584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.0 %

FHI stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.