Fmr LLC Has $159.29 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 203.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $159,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.81. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

