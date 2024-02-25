Fmr LLC Has $159.32 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,602,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475,316 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Liberty Energy worth $159,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

LBRT opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

