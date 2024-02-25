Fmr LLC Has $160.91 Million Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $160,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,163,000 after acquiring an additional 307,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,022,710 shares of company stock worth $32,756,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.1 %

FIBK stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.89.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 75.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.