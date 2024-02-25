Fmr LLC Has $161.31 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 21,195.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $161,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.