Fmr LLC Has $163.48 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,651 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $163,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
