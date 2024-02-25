Fmr LLC Has $166.10 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,004,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Viking Therapeutics worth $166,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $37.42 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

