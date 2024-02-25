Fmr LLC Has $166.69 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $166,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Leidos by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 1.1 %

LDOS stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $126.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

