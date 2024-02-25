Fmr LLC Has $167.26 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,184 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $167,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.5 %

DAR opened at $42.32 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.