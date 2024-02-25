Fmr LLC Has $168.52 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,716 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $168,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,122,000 after acquiring an additional 370,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 222.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 53,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.9 %

TTWO opened at $151.01 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $150.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

