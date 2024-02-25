Fmr LLC Has $169.13 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $169,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.36 and a 52 week high of $245.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,893.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $2,128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.