Fmr LLC Has $169.41 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834,176 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $169,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
