Fmr LLC Has $169.41 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834,176 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $169,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

