Fmr LLC Has $169.80 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,815 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $169,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KTB opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

