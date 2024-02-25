Fmr LLC Has $171.45 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $171,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 72.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after buying an additional 217,054 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $17,182,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE:ATR opened at $141.36 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $142.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

