Fmr LLC Has $171.74 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,404 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $171,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.8 %

KR stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Get Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.