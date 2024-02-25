Fmr LLC Has $172.95 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $172,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $175.41 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.