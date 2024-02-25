Fmr LLC Has $175.14 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,784 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $175,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55,191 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day moving average of $189.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $217.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.