Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,176 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $169,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

