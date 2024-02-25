Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Sweetgreen worth $174,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,753.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $140,967.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,753.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $611,210. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SG opened at $11.45 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

