Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156,570 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $166,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Globant by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after purchasing an additional 411,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at about $50,388,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $226.52 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.76 and its 200 day moving average is $209.27.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

