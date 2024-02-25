Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,163 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $168,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,259,000 after buying an additional 324,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

