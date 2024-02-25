Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $169,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

