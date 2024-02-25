Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Bancorp worth $168,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBBK. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $43.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.50. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 31.49%. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

