Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,184 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $167,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

