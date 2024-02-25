Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620,182 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $161,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

