Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 21,195.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600,658 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $161,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

