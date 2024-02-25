Fmr LLC Sells 129,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $176,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,846,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 52.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,748,000 after acquiring an additional 453,342 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,513,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after acquiring an additional 329,444 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after acquiring an additional 280,651 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 18.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,535,000 after acquiring an additional 241,282 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

