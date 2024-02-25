Fmr LLC Sells 153,646 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,646 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arcellx worth $162,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcellx by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Arcellx by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $215,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

ACLX stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.03. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

