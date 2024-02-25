Fmr LLC Sells 312,404 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,837,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,404 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $171,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $71,410,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

