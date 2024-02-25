Fmr LLC Sells 911,063 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,450,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 911,063 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $175,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,282 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,235,000 after purchasing an additional 276,506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Valvoline by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $41.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

