Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,602,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475,316 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Energy worth $159,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

