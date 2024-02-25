Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,079 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cars.com worth $168,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cars.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cars.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,808,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,892 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

