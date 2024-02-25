Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,716 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $168,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $151.01 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock worth $4,969,118 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

