Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.34. 384,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,299,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUSN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $879.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after buying an additional 202,364 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 718,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

