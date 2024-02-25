Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Position Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156,570 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $166,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Globant by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $226.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.27. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

